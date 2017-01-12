Bond Revoked for Man Accused of Bribery and Child Molestation
A judge revokes bond for a man accused of bribery and child molestation. 77 year old William Hilakos is back in the Vanderburgh County jail.
He’s accused of offering a family member of the alleged victim $50,000 in exchange for the charges being dropped. Hilakos was out of jail late last month to get treatment for a broken hip he suffered in jail.
His initial hearing had been delayed because of the injury. Prosecutors say they may also charge Hilakos with obstruction of justice.