Bond for Kwin Boes Set by Judge

A bond has been set for the Gibson County father accused in the connection with the death of his 3 month old back in May.

The judge set the bond for Kwin Boes at $25,000 dollars. If he’s able to bond out, he will be placed on home detention.

Back on May 3rd, police were called to a home in Gibson County in regards to an unresponsive infant.

Boes son was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, where he later died from blunt force trauma to the head.

He is being charged with Aggravated Batter Resulting in Death and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

