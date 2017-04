A former 44Sports athlete of the month, Evansville Memorial’s Sam Bonano took home the Player of the Year Award for boys soccer at the Indiana Sports Awards.

Bonano scored more than 30 goals his senior year and helped lead the Tigers to a state championship.

He scored 10 goals in the month of October alone, which warranted the 44Sports honor.

Bonano was a nominee on the night along with Castle’s Jack Nunge, who was up for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball award.

