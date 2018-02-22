Home Indiana Bomb Scare Causes Evacuation At Perry Central Community School February 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Perry Central Community School is given the all clear after a bomb threat Thursday morning. School officials say a note was found inside the school about a possible threat to the school system.

When authorities arrived, students and staff were evacuated while officers searched the building.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they found no threat to the school and students were allowed back inside.

This is an ongoing investigation.

All activities will continue as scheduled.

