Bomb Making Materials Found Inside Vehicle in Saline County August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigation after finding bomb making materials in a vehicle at Harrisburg Medical Center.

The incident occurred on Saturday, one day after Patrick T. Ohern was involved in a minor car accident.

Ohern was taken to Harrisburgh Medical Center for treatment, where deputies say they found a firearm on his person. It was discovered that Ohern does have a valid carry permit from Indiana.

On Saturday, the medical center contacted deputies saying that Ohern’s vehicle needed to be removed from the parking lot. Deputies say that while checking the vehicle, several items consistent with bomb making materials and an item that appeared to be a pipe bomb were discovered.

According to deputies, the area was secured and the Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad was called to remove the items.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to give updates as we receive them.

