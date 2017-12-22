Bolts Win 5th Straight on Mascot Night

The Evansville Thunderbolts are in second place.

With a 4-3 overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday, the Bolts catapulted themselves in the standings.

Evansville has won eight of its last night games and returns to the ice Saturday at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

In the game against the Dawgs, Dylan Clarke played hero with the golden goal in OT just 33 seconds into the extra period.

44News is the official TV sponsor of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

