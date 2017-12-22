44News | Evansville, IN

Bolts Win 5th Straight on Mascot Night

Bolts Win 5th Straight on Mascot Night

December 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, Thunderbolts

Facebook Twitter

The Evansville Thunderbolts are in second place.

With a 4-3 overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday, the Bolts catapulted themselves in the standings.

Evansville has won eight of its last night games and returns to the ice Saturday at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

In the game against the Dawgs, Dylan Clarke played hero with the golden goal in OT just 33 seconds into the extra period.

44News is the official TV sponsor of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.