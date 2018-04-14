Bolts vs. Mayhem Game 2: Macon Returns the Favor

After the Evansville Thunderbolts asserted their dominance in the first game of the best-of-three series, the Macon Mayhem evened things up at home with a 6-1 win.

The two teams combined for a scoreless first period, but the Mayhem scored three in the second period to take a 3-0 lead.

Kevin Irwin then proceeded to light the lamp three times in the final period for a hat trick and a Mayhem victory.

Next up for both teams is a decisive game three Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop is at 3:30 p.m. in Macon, Ga.

