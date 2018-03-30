Bolts Take Down Ice Bears

The Evansville Thunderbolts picked up a win in their penultimate home game Friday with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Evansville trailed 1-0 in the first period after multiple chances for the Bolts rang off the goal post.

However, in the second period Evansville converted on its chances and took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Evansville finished the job with a 4-3 win over Knoxville and picked up its 60th point in the standings.

Even if the Bolts do not win again, they will still end the season with 22 more points than the 2016-17 campaign.

The last home game for Evansville is April 6.

Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

*VIDEO NOTE*

The game was not completed at the time of broadcast, but the Thunderbolts did win the game by the same 4-3 final score.

