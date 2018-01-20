Bolts Sweep Bulls, Move into Sole Possession of 2nd Place

The Evansville Thunderbolts (41 points) won four games in a row and are now second in the SPHL standings after taking care of the Birmingham Bulls 4-2 at the Ford Center.

Star Wars Night seemed to energize the players as well as the large crowd in attendance after the team scored all four of its goals in the second period.

Next up for the Bolts is a home game Tuesday against the Huntsville Havoc as the team sits only four points out of first place.

Puck drop is at 6:15 p.m.

