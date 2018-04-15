44News | Evansville, IN

Bolts Season Ends with 8-0 Loss to Macon in Game 3

The Evansville Thunderbolts had a chance to advance to the next round of the SPHL playoffs with a win in a decisive game three against the Macon Mayhem, but could not overcome the momentum of the home team.

Eight different Macon players registered a goal in Sunday’s game as the Mayhem went on to win the game 8-0 and the series 2-1.

Evansville finished the regular season 27-20-9, and with the one playoff win, the Thunderbolts doubled their victory total from the season before.

