The Evansville Thunderbolts secured a 3-2 win over the Peoria Rivermen at the Ford Center Saturday to split the home-and-home series.

Rookie Sean Reynolds scored his first career goal in the first period to jump-start the team.

Next up for the Bolts is a Sunday afternoon home game against the Mississippi RiverKings at 3 p.m.

44News is the official TV sponsor of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

