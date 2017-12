The Evansville Thunderbolts exploded on offense Saturday with nine goals in the first two periods of play against the Mississippi RiverKings.

Justin MacDonald recorded a hat trick and five other Bolts scored goals in the 9-3 win.

The victory is also the fifth win in the last six games for the Thunderbolts as they hit the road against the Pensacola Ice Flyers Friday.

44News is the official TV partner of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

