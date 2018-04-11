Home Sports Thunderbolts Bolts Playoff Preview: Peaking at the Right Time April 11th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts organization partnered with “E is for Everyone” to host the team’s opening round playoff game free of charge.

Tickets are not required for admission to Thursday’s game.

On the ice, the Bolts closed the season with an 8-4 record down the stretch and started to play well at the right time.

Players are back from injury and the 2018 newcomers are familiar with the system.

With chemistry at an all-time high, the Thunderbolts are not ready for a first round exit.

Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

Comments

comments