The Thunderbolts started the season with three losses in their first four games after a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Macon Mayhem.

Evansville plays seven of its next eight games on the road, starting with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs next Friday.

44News is the official TV partner of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Catch highlights of the home games right here on 44Sports!

Comments

comments