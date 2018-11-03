Bolts Grab First Win of Season, Pummel Ice Bears 5-0

The Evansville Thunderbolts got the monkey off their back with a 5-0 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears.

After starting the season 0-5, Evansville took a 1-0 lead into the third period Saturday and kept the away team at bay in front of the Ford Center crowd.

Knoxville went empty net early and allowed multiple goals in the final few minutes.

Next up for the Thunderbolts is a home game Thursday against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Puck drop is at 6:15 p.m.

