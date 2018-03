The Evansville Thunderbolts led 2-1 in the first period, but could not hang on in an overtime loss to the Birmingham Bulls.

Evansville picked up a point in the standings and stayed in sixth place across the SPHL.

Next up for the Bolts is another home game Saturday night.

Puck drop is at 7:15 and the first 1,000 fans receive a lottery ticket from the Hoosier Lottery.

