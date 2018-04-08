Home Sports Thunderbolts Bolts Fall in Finale, Will Play Macon in the First Round April 8th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts were not able to take advantage of nearly 60 shots on goal in the team’s regular season finale against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Evansville fell 3-2 in the game after Marksmen goaltender Ben Halford stopped 57 shots in regulation and blanked the Bolts in the shootout.

However, the team quickly looked ahead to the postseason when the inaugural SPHL Challenge Round selection show started an hour after the game.

The Peoria Rivermen passed up on the chance to play the Bolts in the first round and the Macon Mayhem scooped up Evansville as a first round opponent.

The first round playoff schedule is as follows:

Thu, April 12 – 7:15 p.m. @ Evansville

Sat, April 14 – 7:35 p.m. @ Macon

Sun, April 15 – 4:30 p.m. @ Macon (if necessary)

Admission to the Bolts first home playoff game is free and no ticket is required.

