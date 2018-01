The Evansville Thunderbolts stay in third place in the SPHL standings, but drop to 5-5-1 at home in 2017.

Perhaps 2018 is a new year for the Bolts after the team lost 5-2 to the Peoria Rivermen Sunday.

Despite the poor home record, Evansville went 9-4 to close out the year.

They now hit the road against the Macon Mayhem Friday.

44News is the official TV sponsor of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

