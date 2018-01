The Evansville Thunderbolts moved up in the SPHL standings with back-to-back home wins at the Ford Center.

Tyler Vankleef recorded a hat trick as the Bolts cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Mississippi RiverKings.

Next up are home games Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Birmingham Bulls and Huntsville Havoc.

44News is the official TV sponsor of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

