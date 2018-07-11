Home Kentucky Boil Water Order Lifted for Much Of Owensboro July 11th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

The boil water order is lifted for much of Owensboro, but it remains in place for about 300 homes near Plant A, where crews are still working.

Two water main breaks were discovered early Monday morning. Those breaks caused homes and businesses in the city to lose access to water for much of Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, water was flowing again to most homes and businesses and water pressure had also returned to normal.

Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities say the water main breaks were likely caused by aging pipes. Right now, they’re working on a way to fix that problem, to avoid a situation like this in the future.

“Of additional what we call trains, additional capacity at our Cabin Water treatment plant that is just up the road that’s a newer plant it was built all along for expansion, so we have a lot of the infrastructure is there. We are going to be working with our Commission and the the City to secure bonding that is necessary for that project,” said OMU spokesperson Sonya Dixon.



