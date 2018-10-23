Home Indiana Boil Water Advisory Issued in Tennyson October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Water customers in certain areas of Tennyson, Indiana are under a boil water advisory.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been determined that the water customers located on Yellowbanks Trail, State Road 68, and Folsomville Road should boil their drinking water due to a problem with water service in those areas.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816

