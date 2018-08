Home Indiana Boil Water Advisory Cancelled for Princeton Water Customers August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

As of August 15th, the boil advisory issued on August 10th for Princeton Water customers has been lifted.

The leak that was the cause of the boil advisory has been fixed, and water test confirm that it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Individuals with questions about the boil advisory are asked to contact Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.

