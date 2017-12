Home Illinois Boil Order in Effect for Parts of Mt. Carmel December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

A boil order is in effect for parts of Mt. Carmel. Residents along Oak Street between Villa and Poplar Street are under a boil order until further notice.

City officials say a water line break in the area caused the boil order.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before using or consuming water.

There’s no word on when the boil order will be lifted.

