Boil Order Continues for New Harmony

New Harmony remains under a boil order after the replacement of several fire hydrants in the area. The boil order was to be lifted Thursday but will be extended until further notice.

Utility department officials say several of the fire hydrants were old and beyond repair.

The boil order has been in place since Tuesday, January 16th when crews shut off water to the town to install the new fixtures.

Utility officials say they plan on replacing 20 to 25 fire hydrants over the next few years in the city.

