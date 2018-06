Home Indiana Boil Order Advisory for Residents of Holland, Indiana June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Three water main breaks have forced a boil order advisory for residents in Holland, Indiana.

The Town Council President says a backhoe being used to repair a storm tile hooked onto a waterline yesterday, which caused the breaks.

Crews repaired the lines around 11:00PM Tuesday, but residents in the town should boil their water for at least five minutes before consuming until further notice.

