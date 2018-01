Home Kentucky Henderson Boil Advisory Will Remain in Effect Until Thursday January 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

In Henderson, a boil advisory is still in place for a 20 block area.

The advisory has been in place since a water main break Monday.

The advisory is in place until at least 8 a.m. Thursday pending lab results.

Officials say it covers an area near South Green Street and Jefferson Street.

The advisory is being extended because of complications in getting the six inch main repaired

