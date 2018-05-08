Boil Advisory Issued For Tennyson

As of May 8th, a boil advisory has been issued in Tennyson. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has determined that water customers located on Maxville Road, White Road, Campbell Road and Winsett Road should boil their drinking water. This is a precautionary measure that is recommended to all water customers in the effected area.

During the boil advisory, it is recommended that all consumable water be brought to a complete boil for at least five minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until further notice.

Until this issue is resolved, we are asking people to conserve water and only use whats necessary for household and personal needs.

Updates will continue as necessary until the consumable water problem has been resolved. If you have any questions concerning the water problem in Tennyson, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816

