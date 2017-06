Home Indiana Boil Advisory Lifted for Town of Cynthiana June 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The water boil advisory if lifted for the town of Cynthiana, Indiana. The boil advisory was lifted Friday morning just before 7 a.m. Officials told 44News on Wednesday that a water main break broke earlier in the day, causing low water pressure.

The boil advisory impacted the entire town of Cynthiana.

