Boil Advisory Lifted For Tennyson

A Boil Water Advisory that was issued for parts of Tennyson, Indiana has been lifted.

The Advisory was filed on April 17 for water customers south of I-64 due to “drinking water problems.” Officials collected bacteriological samples from the entire Tennyson water system and tested them. Test results came back clean and that has led them to lift the boil advisory.

The Tennyson Town Council ask that if water customers are still experiencing any issues to contact the Water Utility Office at 812-567-8816.

