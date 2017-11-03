Home Indiana Boil Advisory Lifted For Parts Of Princeton November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A boil advisory issued on Tuesday, October 31st, is lifted for parts of the city of Princeton. Water samples were collected from the affected area and tested, but no contamination was found.

The boil advisory is lifted for all of the homes east of North Main Street and north of East Broadway.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 812-385-3343.

It’s unlikely there will be any contamination of the drinking water, but this is a precautionary measure.

Customers should boil water for about five minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

If you need more information or have questions, you are asked to call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

