Boil Advisory Lifted for Parts of Henderson

A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of Henderson. The boil advisory was issued for a 20-block area of Henderson near South Green Street and Jefferson Street due to a six-inch water main break. The boil advisory was lifted at 8:11 a.m. this morning.

The water is safe for all uses, including drinking, cooking, and washing dishes.

For more information go to the Henderson Water Utility Facebook page, or the Henderson Water Utility at Henderson KY Water.

If you have questions, call HWU at 270-826-2824.

Comments

comments