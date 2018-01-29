Boil Advisory Lifted for Parts of Evansville

The Evansville Water Utility is lifting the boil advisory for parts of the city. It was issued on Friday, January 26th for several streets in Evansville. The boil advisory was lifted on Monday, January 29th.

Water samples were collected from the affected areas and tested, but no contamination was found. Residents no longer have to boil their water.

The affected areas included:

N. Kentucky Ave.: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Richland Ave.

Little Creek Parkway: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

Wansford Ave.: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

Vanderburgh Ave.: from Little Creek Parkway east to the dead-end

Hensz Ave.: from N. Kentucky Ave. east to the dead-end

Evergreen Ave.: from Hensz Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

Homestead Ave. from Evergreen Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

Richland Ave.: from N. Kentucky Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

Graffelock Ave.: from Richland Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

For more information, call Brian Hardin at 812-305-6677, or email him at bhardin@ewsu.com.

Comments

comments