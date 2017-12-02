44News | Evansville, IN

Boil Advisory Lifted in Owensboro, Daviess County

December 2nd, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

The boil water notice is lifted for OMU customers and the three water districts serving people in Daviess County, including Whitesville Water.

The boil water notice was put in place after the water system experienced a drop in water pressure following a main break Thursday morning.

As a precaution, the boil advisory was put in place. Through testing the water, contamination was never found in the system.

OMU says if some customers experience an odor or discoloration in their water, to run your tap to allow any trapped air or sediment to run through your lines.

