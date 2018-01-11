Boil Advisory Lifted for Evansville

A boil advisory is lifted for the City of Evansville. The boil advisory was issued on Monday, January 8th for several homes in Evansville.

Water samples were collected from the affected areas and tested, but no contamination was found. Residents will not have to boil their water anymore.

The areas that were affected include:

– N. Kentucky Ave.: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Richland Ave.

– Little Creek Parkway: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

– Wansford Ave.: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

– Vanderburgh Ave.: from Little Creek Parkway east to the dead-end

– Hensz Ave.: from N. Kentucky Ave. east to the dead-end

– Evergreen Ave.: from Hensz Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

– Homestead Ave. from Evergreen Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

– Richland Ave.: from N. Kentucky Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

– Graffelock Ave.: from Richland Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

If you need more information regarding this issue, call Justin Guetling at 218 454-3915, or email him at jguetling@ewsu.com.

For updates go to Water Boil Advisories.

