Boil Advisory Issued For Several Jasper Neighborhoods

A boil order has been issued for several neighborhoods in Jasper. This affects Hillbrook, Raymond, Highland, St. James, Hill Road, Energy Drive and Third Avenue from Liberty Street to South Meridian.

It also includes Redemption Christian Church and Dubois Rec Offices.

Until further notice, residential and business customers in these areas need to boil their water before consuming.

Water samples will be tested overnight and must pass two samples over 48 hours before the order is lifted.

