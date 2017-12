Home Kentucky Parts of Muhlenberg County under Boil Advisory December 23rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky

Parts of Muhlenberg County are under a boil advisory. Muhlenberg Water issued the boil advisory for all of the Muhlenberg County Water District #3.

They say a six inch line break on Highway 181 is to blame.

People in the affected area should bring all cooking and drinking water to a boil for five minutes before using.

Comments

comments