Boil Advisory Issued Again For Parts of Evansville January 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A boil advisory is issued again for the same location where it was just lifted last week.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews say the same water main on North Kentucky broke again.

A precautionary boil advisory is in place along North Kentucky Avenue from Pfeiffer Road to Richland Avenue.

This also includes portions of Little Creek Parkway, Wansford Avenue and Vanderburgh Avenue.

Below is a list of areas affected by the boil advisory:

N. Kentucky Ave. – from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Richland Ave.

Little Creek Parkway – from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

Wansford Ave. – from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

Vanderburgh Ave. – from Little Creek Parkway east to the dead-end

Hensz Ave. – from N. Kentucky Ave. east to the dead-end

Evergreen Ave. – from Hensz Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

Homestead Ave. – from Evergreen Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

Richland Ave. – from N. Kentucky Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

Graffelock Ave. – from Richland Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

Comments

comments