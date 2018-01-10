Newburgh Under Boil Advisory

100 residential customers will be affected by a water main break at Adams St. and Gray St in Newburgh.

Officials have alerted affected customers using their CodeRED emergency notification tool.

The boil water advisory for the area will be in effect until sometime late Thursday.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted using CodeRED.

Streets affected by the boil advisory are listed below:

Locust Street between E. Jennings Street and E. Section Street E. Gray Street between N. Locust Street and N Hillcrest Drive N. Cypress Street between E Jennings Street and E. Section Street N Adams Street between E Jennings Street and E. Section Street N Hillcrest Street between Gray Street and E. Jennings Street E Jennings Street between N Locust Street and N Hillcrest Street E Main Street east of N Locust Street



