Indiana Boil Advisory Issued For New Harmony October 28th, 2018 Amanda Porter

A boil advisory is issued for people in New Harmony.

Testing is needed for the water supply.

The City will be taking water samples Monday and Tuesday.

It is recommended that people boil water for five minutes before using.

Consumption can resume back to normal after testing is completed, until then a five minute boil advisory is in place.

