A boil advisory is in effect for Mt. Carmel. The boil advisory will affect locations along 4th Street between Ash and Locus; and all locations along Division Street between 3rd and 5th.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before using or drinking it.

The earlier boil order for all locations along Oak Street between the Villa and Poplar Street continues.

This order will remain in effect until further notice.

Comments

comments