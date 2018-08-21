Boil Advisory Issued in Princeton

Princeton city officials issued a boil advisory for part of the community.

Due to water main repair work on Tuesday to the Princeton water system, officials issued a precautionary boil advisory for: all water customers South of W Clark Street, North of W Makemson Ave, West of S Main Street, East of S First Street/Virgil Blvd to also include Poplar Hills.

While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.

The City of Princeton is implementing this boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water supply system customers.

The conditions regarding this issue and the magnitude of the affected area warrant these additional precautionary measures.

Further information regarding this issue can be found by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

