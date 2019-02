A Hancock County Kentucky community is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The city of Hawesville issued the order just before 9 a.m. Thursday because of a water line break near Highway 60 West.

The following areas affected include:

HWY 60 West

INT. to HWY 1389

Hancock middle and high schools

Big River Road

Fred Hodges Road

Winward Heights

Park Road

HWY 1389

Adair Road

Comments

comments