Boil Advisory Issued in Hawesville, Kentucky
A boil advisory has been issued in Hawesville, Kentucky that affects residents on more than 10 streets in the city.
This advisory is due to water tank work, and some of the properties may experience low water pressure to no pressure at all.
The following roads are under the boil advisory until further notice:
- Happy Hollow Road
- Hwy 144 East
- Hwy 992
- Squirrel Trail Hollow Road
- Midway Lane
- Little Tar Springs
- Skillman Road
- Chadwick Lane
- Coal Bank Hollow Road
- Hwy 69 From Tick Ridge Road to Coal Bank Hollow
- Turkey Ridge Lane
- White Trail Drive