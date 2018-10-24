Boil Advisory Issued in Hawesville, Kentucky

A boil advisory has been issued in Hawesville, Kentucky that affects residents on more than 10 streets in the city.

This advisory is due to water tank work, and some of the properties may experience low water pressure to no pressure at all.

The following roads are under the boil advisory until further notice:

Happy Hollow Road

Hwy 144 East

Hwy 992

Squirrel Trail Hollow Road

Midway Lane

Little Tar Springs

Skillman Road

Chadwick Lane

Coal Bank Hollow Road

Hwy 69 From Tick Ridge Road to Coal Bank Hollow

Turkey Ridge Lane

White Trail Drive

Comments

comments