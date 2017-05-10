Boil Advisory Issued for Elberfeld

A boil advisory is being issued for Elberfeld due to a ruptured water main in Evansville. The Elberfeld Water Department is issuing the boil advisory for customers from Elberfeld Road south to Ayrshire Road, and from Warrick county Line Road east to Asbury Cemetery Road are urged to boil their water. This also includes Baseline Road west of Warrick County Line Road, Three Lakes Drive, Remington Ridge, Boonville-New Harmony Road, and Lake Haven Drive.

Customers living on and from Elberfeld Road to the north will be excluded from the boil advisory.

The boil advisory is due to a ruptured water main from Evansville.

Although contamination is unlikely, customers are urged to boil their water for at least five minutes before using.

This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

