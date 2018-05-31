Boil Advisory in Providence Lifted
The boil advisory for Tapp Street and North Broadway in Providence has been lifted.
This information comes from Webster County Emergency Management.
This is a follow up to boil order issued a couple of days ago.
May 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky
