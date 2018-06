Home Indiana Boil Advisory for Parts of Tennyson June 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for a boil advisory for water customers on Coles Creek, Scales Road, and Highway 68 in Tennyson, Indiana.

This precautionary measure is being taken due to a drinking water problem in the area.

They suggest boiling drinking water, or water you are cooking with, for 5 minutes.

