Boil Advisory in Effect for Parts of Henderson January 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A boil advisory is in effect for parts of the city of Henderson. The boil advisory is in effect for South Green Street near Jefferson School.

On January 22nd, a water main broke at South Green Street and Jefferson Street in Henderson. Crews had to close the southbound lanes of South Green Street for a few hours while they worked to remedy the rupture.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before drinking or using it.

The Henderson Water Department hopes to have the boil advisory lifted by 6 p.m. on January 24th, pending successful completion of repairs.

To see the affected areas, you can take a look at the map below.

