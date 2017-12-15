Home Indiana Evansville Boil Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Evansville December 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for parts of Evansville. The water main broke near the intersection of Vann Avenue and Waggoner Avenue Friday morning. Crews quickly restored service to customers in the surrounding area.

However, residents living in the area of Vann Avenue from Covert Avenue south to Waggoner Avenue will need to boil their water until further notice.

Residents should boil water for about five minutes before cooking or drinking it.

There’s no timetable set for how long this area will be under a precautionary boil advisory.

To find updates go to Evansville Water & Sewer Utility.

