Home Indiana Evansville Boil Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Evansville March 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for parts of Evansville. A large water main broke in the 6300 block of Washington Avenue.

The following areas will be under the boil advisory: All areas south from the N.W. corner at South Cullen & Lincoln Avenue going east following the area south of Newburgh Road to I-69 and Covert Avenue. Follow Cullen Avenue, south around the perimeter of Park Lawn Cemetary to Covert Avenue. All areas south of Covert Avenue starting at Seasons Ridge Boulevard south to Pollack Avenue going east along I-69 back to Covert Avenue.

The only area outside of I-69 is the Waterford Pointe Mobile Home Park, Sand Cherry Lane, and Chickasaw Drive.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before consuming or cooking with it. The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

We will update information as it becomes available.

