Boil Advisory In Effect For Grayville Residents December 6th, 2017

A water boil advisory is in effect for Grayville residents. A six-inch water main broke overnight just after Midnight in Grayville, Illinois.

City officials say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Grayville City officials hope to lift the boil advisory within the next 48 hours.

